Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom to hold dialogue session Sunday

AMMAN — A public event titled “Revenge of the Borders: Stories of Freedom, Innovation and Change” organised by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom will take place on Sunday at Ras Al Ain Gallery – The Hangar at 6:30pm.

The event is being organised against the backdrop of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, with the aim of initiating a dialogue tackling social, economic and political boundaries and limitations facing all humans in the present era, according to a foundation statement.

The idea behind the event is to address such boundaries and limitations, which affect individuals’ ability to create and innovate, through “taking the attendees on a journey” that sheds light on positive examples from Jordanian, Middle Eastern and African societies, read the statement.

Michael Link, member of the German parliament Bundestag, member of the Federal Board of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), and former Minister of State for European Affairs is set to attend the event to meet the foundation’s partners in Jordan.

This visit falls under the framework of enhancing the cooperation between both countries and facilitating the political dialogue between local partners and Germany, the statement said.

From Jordan, Sinan Taiffour, cofounder of venture building startup Alpha Apps, Inc. and creator of CashBasha and Zimbabwean political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya will join the event as motivational speakers to showcase their experiences.

The event will be held in the presence of a delegation from the Friedrich Naumann Foundation’s offices in Germany, the Middle East and Africa in a “celebrative atmosphere” for attendees to meet, discuss and network with experts from Jordan and other countries. The Jordanian band Autostrad is set to perform during the event.

The occasion will also be marked by the official introduction of the new Friedrich Naumann Foundation MENA Regional Director Dirk Kunze.

“In our daily work in the Friedrich Naumann Foundation, we try to depict those lines but also strive to tear down the walls built in the heads and minds of us and others… As the Foundation for Freedom, we work hard to create and provide platforms for ideas which are platforms without frontiers,” Kunze was quoted in the statement as saying.