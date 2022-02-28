Fuel prices to remain stable in March

Following government directives, the Energy Ministry’s fuel pricing committee on Monday decided to maintain the prices of fuel derivatives for March (Petra file photo)

AMMAN — Following government directives, the Energy Ministry’s fuel pricing committee on Monday decided to maintain the prices of fuel derivatives for March.

As of the committee’s decision, the price of one litre of unleaded 90-octane gasoline will stay at JD0.850 in March, according to an Energy Ministry statement.

The price per litre of unleaded 95-octane gasoline will continue selling at JD1.085 in March, while the price of diesel will remain at JD0.615 per litre. The price of kerosene will continue at JD0.615 per litre, and the price of gas cylinders, as usual, will remain at JD7.

Prices of oil derivatives in the local market are calculated based on international prices, in addition to other costs, including shipping and taxes.

The committee showed that the cost of a barrel of crude Brent oil increased from $86.9 in January to $97.9 in February.

Also on Monday, the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission decided to maintain the “differences in the fuel prices” category on monthly electricity bills for February at zero fils per kilowatt-hour, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.