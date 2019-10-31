Fuel pricing committee announces November rates

AMMAN — The government’s fuel pricing committee on Thursday decided to lower the prices of some fuel derivatives for November and maintain the prices of other derivatives.

According to the committee’s decision, the price of one litre of unleaded 90-octane gasoline will go down from JD0.770 per litre in October to JD0.765 in November, according to an Energy Ministry statement.

The price per litre of unleaded 95-octane gasoline will stay unchanged for November at JD1.005.

The prices of diesel and kerosene per litre will decrease to JD0.595, compared with JD0.605 in October.

Regarding the new prices, the committee said that the price per barrel of crude oil went down to $59.7 in October, from $62.9 in September.

The panel said the price of gas cylinders will remain unchanged at JD7, despite an increase in international rates to JD7.87.

The decision to not raise the price of gas cylinders is attributed to the government’s attempts to help mitigate burdens on low-income citizens in light of the current economic situation.

Prices of oil derivatives in the local market are calculated based on international prices, plus other costs including shipping and taxes.

The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission on Thursday also decided to maintain the “differences in fuel prices” category on monthly electricity bills for November at 10 Fils per kilowatt-hour (kWh), according to a commission statement.

The “differences in fuel prices” category excludes households whose monthly consumption does not exceed 300kWh.