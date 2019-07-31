GAM, Germany join hands on waste management

AMMAN — The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) have launched the first phase of the "Waste Separation and Recycling at the Source" project.

The first phase will continue until 2021 and will be implemented in part of Al Radwan neighbourhood in Zahran area, a source at the municipality told The Jordan Times on Wednesday, noting that the project targets three neighbourhoods with different incomes.

The areas comprise the neighbourhoods of Al Radwan, Basman and Downtown Amman.

The project covers laying out a plan with a comprehensive awareness and marketing campaigns, “in addition to importing the German machinery and smart containers designated to separate waste using advanced technology".

Moreover, it encourages communication with the local communities where the project will be implemented to ensure its success.

The Environment Awareness and Studies Department is supervising the implementation of the project, which will collect feedback through the practical implementation of the project in order to pave the way for further implementation across the capital at a later stage.

The project is the first step towards using smart technology to manage and process waste in order to preserve the environment through promoting community participation in the improvement of solid waste management through separation of recyclable materials at the source.