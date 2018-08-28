GAM installs solar-powered USB phone-charging bus stops in Amman

AMMAN — The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) announced on Monday the conclusion of the pilot phase of the solar-powered USB phone-charging bus stop project, coined in Arabic as “The Green Umbrellas” project.

The pilot entails fitting four bus stops in the Zahran area in Amman with solar panels to power lighting and USB ports for commuters to charge their phones, GAM Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh said, adding that the project will expand to cover wider parts of the capital.

The project, according to Shawarbeh, is also part of a wider development effort known as the “Smart City” agenda, which aims to enhance the quality of the services facilitated to residents of the capital, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The off-grid phone charging bus stops were developed by the King Abdullah II Fund for Development in cooperation with the Inspirational Development Group (IDG), according to Petra.

IDG is a UK-based company that promotes what the group’s Executive Chairman Stephen Bennett describes as conscious business and local development initiatives.

Since 2009, IDG has been running summer courses for private and state school students through its Youth Leadership Development Programme as well as training platforms for senior civil servants.

In 2015, IDG declared its intentions to go launch a full-fledged service operation in Jordan.

The group also operates regionally out of Dubai and Oman, among other places, and has been operating internationally out of their headquarters in London.

Their international partners and clients include HSBC, Sandhurst, JPMorgan Chase and Shell.