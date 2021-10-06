Germany announces another 71m euros in support of refugees

Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office Niels Annen with UNHCR Jordan Country Representative Dominik Bartsch (Photo courtesy of German embassy)

AMMAN — Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office Niels Annen on Wednesday met with UNHCR Jordan Country Representative Dominik Bartsch during a working visit to the Kingdom.

The two sides discussed the refugee situation in Jordan and the important assistance provided by UNHCR and other humanitarian partners to people in need as part of the regional Syria response, said a German embassy statement.

Following the meeting Annen said: “The Jordanian people have shown tremendous solidarity with Syrian refugees, accommodating 660,000 registered Syrian refugees who were forced to leave their country.

“Given the difficult economic situation in Jordan and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, these refugee communities are also in need of further support.

“I am therefore glad to announce today that Germany is providing another 71 million euros for people in need in Syria and the whole region.”

The major part of the aid will be used by partners, such as UNHCR, who will receive 45 million euros out of the 71 million euros, to cover the urgent needs of refugees and host communities to provide cash assistance as well as basic healthcare and shelter, he said.

The minister also called on all parties to the conflict to work towards peace and stability in Syria and the region, “as only peace can alleviate the humanitarian plight and improve people’s lives”.