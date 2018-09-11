Germany supports Jordan’s water, education sectors

AMMAN — The Jordanian and German governments on Monday signed three financing agreements to support the water and education sectors in the Kingdom worth 115 million euros split between a new 20 million euros grant in 2018 and a soft-loan of 95 million euros, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Mary Kawar and senior officials from the German Construction Bank and the German embassy and was attended by the Jordanian Water and Irrigation Minister Munir Oweis and the Education Minister Azmi Mahafzah.

During the annual Jordanian-German talks last year, Germany committed to providing Jordan with 2017 assistance totalling 600 million euross, which included humanitarian assistance to Syrian refugees and vulnerable communities, making it the second largest donor to Jordan.