Germany is third largest donor to Jordan — ambassador

AMMAN — Germany is the third largest donor to Jordan following the US and UK, German Ambassador to Jordan Birgitta Siefker-Eberle said on Sunday at an event to mark German Unity Day.

Speaking at a celebration at the German embassy in Amman, the ambassador said Berlin had extended over 400 million euros (around JD319 million) in support to Jordan in the fields of humanitarian relief, water, education, training and supporting employment, according to an embassy statement.

Germany extended 2.3 billion euros to support the region during the London donor conference in February, the diplomat highlighted.

Germany is a key partner with Jordan in several fields, and bilateral ties are solid and growing, she stressed, praising Jordan’s efforts to reach a peaceful solution to the crisis in the region.

The ambassador also highlighted key cooperation in the fields of development, economy, science and culture.

German Unity Day is owed not just to the courage of Germans, but also to the good intentions and support of the country’s neighbours and partners, according to Siefker-Eberle.

The national holiday commemorates German reunification in 1990 and is celebrated with a festival at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.