AMMAN – Ghanaian authorities have recently decided to halt sending domestic workers to Jordan and the Gulf countries for “still unknown” reasons, according to an informed source.

While “no apparent reasons” have been given to explain the decision, Kahled Hseinat, president of the Domestic Helpers Recruitment Agencies Association, claimed that Jordan is at the forefront in the region when it comes to respecting contracts signed with the African country to recruit domestic workers.

It seems that the problem lies with other countries, Hseinat claimed in an interview with The Jordan Times on Sunday, stressing that Jordan “respects the rights of domestic helpers”.

He noted that there are currently 1,500 Ghanaian domestic workers in the Kingdom, adding that the association and the Labour Ministry will coordinate with the concerned Ghanaian authorities to address any issue that might have prompted Ghana to stop sending domestic workers to Jordan.

“A Jordanian delegation will visit Ghana this month to understand the circumstances behind the decision,” Hseinat highlighted.

Following the Ghanaian government’s decision, Uganda, Bangladesh and the Philippines are the only markets open to Jordan for recruiting domestic workers.

Domestic workers constitute 64.6 per cent of all 76,473 female guest workers in Jordan, according to the Sisterhood Is Global Institute.

At the end of last year, the largest number of domestic helpers in Jordan came from the Philippines (15,636), followed by Sri Lankans (3,742) and Indonesians (1,233).