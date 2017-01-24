You are here
Gov’t condemns Israel settlement activity
By JT - Jan 24,2017 - Last updated at Jan 24,2017
AMMAN — The government on Tuesday condemned “all Israeli policies aimed at continued settlement activity”, describing them as “disrespectfully violating the international law, systematic attempts to undermine of the Mideast peace process and a blatant trespassing on the Palestinian people’s rights”.
In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani cited recent remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who announced that the occupation state would continue “the provocative and condemnable settlement policy, which delivers a hard blow to all efforts exerted to revive the peace process and bring the Palestinians and Israelis back to the negotiating table”.
Momani, who is also the government spokesperson,called on countries sponsoring the peace process and the rest of the international community to pressure Israel to end its settlement activity and open up to peace efforts that lead to the implementation of the two-state solution, as the sole formula to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
Comments
Farts (not verified)
Wed, 01/25/2017 - 00:57
Government condemnations don't do anything. Only mass death and destruction will stop it.
