Gov’t to ready programmes ahead of requesting House confidence — PM

AMMAN — The government will submit its policies and programmes to the Lower House to request its confidence at the start of the first ordinary session of Parliament at the beginning of November, Prime Minister Hani Mulki said Wednesday.

Speaking at the first meeting of the Cabinet, which was sworn in earlier in the day, Mulki said the new government has “major plans”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

"We have to be ready with our programmes and projects," the premier added.

The economic team will be led by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Jawad Anani and will include the ministers of planning and international cooperation, trade, energy, transport, labour, tourism and the minister of state for economic affairs, the premier said, describing it as a "mini council for economic affairs".

He said the team will look into economic measures and plans, and its first mission will be drafting the 2017 state budget to achieve the goal of economic growth.

Mulki asked the team to hold its first meeting on Thursday.

Also at the meeting, the Cabinet decided to form ministerial committees, including the economic development and services committees.

Mulki said the new government will continue work according to previous plans and programmes to serve the public.

In his reply to the Royal Letter of Designation, the premier also pledged to commit to a relationship with Parliament that is based "on a sense of partnership and cooperation" (see full text of the reply).

In statements after the government was sworn in, Mulki told reporters that the government will present economic, social and political programmes to be discussed with Parliament.