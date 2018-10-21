You are here

Government commends Saudi revelations over Khashoggi case

Government commends Saudi revelations over Khashoggi case

By JT - Oct 21,2018 - Last updated at Oct 21,2018

AMMAN  — The government on Saturday stressed the importance of steps taken by Saudi Arabia in the investigation related to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate on October 2.

The government said in an official statement, carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that the measures taken by Saudi Arabia were “necessary to clarify the whole truth about the circumstances of Jamal Khashoggi case, serve justice and hold all those involved in the Khashoggi case accountable”. 

The government also expressed its sincere condolences to the family of Khashoggi.

