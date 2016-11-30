Government extends property fee exemption

AMMAN — The government on Wednesday decided to extend the exemption given to apartments and single houses from registration fees until November 30, 2017.

The decision applies to the first 150 square metres of purchased residential property whose area does not exceed 180 square metres, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The government's measure, which was urged by MPs while debating the budget draft law on the same day, came to help low-income segments buy housing units and to stimulate the housing and related sectors such as construction, in addition to attracting investments in the real estate development industry.

In another decision, the Cabinet exempted non-Jordanians and legal persons from fines due under the Immovable Property Law 47, 2006.

The government also approved the mandating reasons for amendments to a draft by-law governing vehicle and driver licensing and car registration fees for 2016, pending endorsement by the ministerial legal committee.

The changes are aimed at reducing additional fees on the ownership transfer of vehicles that are more than 10 years old in a way that corresponds to the car's age, including agricultural and construction vehicles.

A 2015 decision to hike these fees drastically caused outrage in certain sectors and was received by a public outcry.

Under the amended by-law, a car with an engine size of 1,500cc will be subject to transfer fees of JD40 instead of JD50; fees for sizes between 1,501 and 2,000cc will be JD80 instead of JD100; for those between 2,001 and 3,000cc it will be JD120 instead of JD400; and for 3,001cc-4,000cc, it is to be JD150 instead of JD550.

Meanwhile, an ownership transfer involving a car with an engine capacity larger than 4,000cc will cost JD200 instead of JD700.

Prime Minister Hani Mulki pledged before lawmakers to revisit the ownership transfer fees.