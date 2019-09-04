'Gov’t committed to women's empowerment'

AMMAN — Minister of State for Media Affairs Jumana Ghunaimat on Wednesday stressed the importance of coordination and cooperation between Jordan and Iraq in implementing the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security.

Ghunaimat, who is also head of the ministerial women’s empowerment committee, made her remarks while participating in a meeting for the exchange of expertise between Jordan and Iraq as well as the funding and implementation of the national plan to activate Resolution 1325 in Iraq, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Jordan has taken several measures to carry out the resolution through a government plan made in coordination with the Jordanian National Commission for Women (JNCW) and in cooperation with donors.

Ghunaimat highlighted that the ministerial committee for women’s empowerment, which has been restructured under her leadership, seeks to design a 2020-2025 national strategy on the empowerment of women in cooperation with ministries and public and civil society institutions.

The strategy is scheduled for completion by the end of this year, the minister said.

She shed light on a number of challenges that Arab women face and commended the efforts of Jordan and Iraq in finding effective solutions, according to Petra.

JNCW Security General Salma Nims briefed attendees on Jordan’s democratic experience as well as developments pertaining to the political participation of women.

Nims highlighted that the Lower House has issued various legislations for the empowerment of women, in addition to making amendments to others that discriminated against them.

Amina Baghdad, head of the higher commission for the empowerment of Iraqi women, said Iraq looks forward to benefitting from Jordan’s expertise in implementing Resolution 1325, as well as to joint coordination to uplift Iraqi women.