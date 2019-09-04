Gov't urges considering students’ rights as teachers set on school-day protest

AMMAN — Urging students not to attend schools is against the law, Education Ministry Spokesperson Walid Jallad stressed on Wednesday, as teachers were set to hold a demonstration midday Thursday in front of the Prime Ministry near Fourth Circle.

With a basic demand of a 50-per cent raise for teachers, the sit-in, which is planned during school hours, was called for by JTA former president Ahmad Hajaya, who died in a road accident on Friday.

Jallad highlighted the importance of adhering to the regulations issued by the ministry that call for abiding by the school days, according to a ministry statement.

The spokesperson reiterated that Thursday is a school day for all schools across the Kingdom and not attending schools would hinder the educational process.

Education is a fundamental right of students that the Constitution guarantees, the ministry official said, stressing that nobody has the right to force students to miss a school day or parents not to send their children to schools.

He added that the ministry is the sole entity with the authority to decide on designating school days.

Jordan Teachers Association (JTA) Spokesperson Nouriddin Nadim said that the teachers’ sit-in will be held as scheduled on Thursday at 12 noon in front of the Prime Ministry at the Fourth Circle, refuting reports about a change in venue, according to the syndicate’s website.

Nadim expressed hope that “reason will prevail, and the government will not close roads and harm the interests of people, hindering the constitutional right of teachers to express their opinion”.

Meanwhile, Jallad said the government is committed to the education professional by-law that has been approved through amendments agreed upon by the former JTA council.

He noted that the bylaw links the teachers’ allowance to performance, where the allowance can reach up to 250 per cent, adding that the 50 per cent raise called for by the syndicate would cost the Treasury some JD112 million.