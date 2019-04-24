Greenblatt refutes rumours of ‘alternative homeland’, confederation with Jordan

AMMAN — The US Mideast peace plan, known as the “deal of the century”, does not include a confederation between Jordan, Israel and the Palestinian Authority, Jason D. Greenblatt, assistant to US President Donald Trump and special representative for international negotiations, said Wednesday.

“Rumours that our peace vision includes a confederation between Jordan, Israel and the Palestinian Authority, or that the vision contemplates making Jordan the homeland for Palestinians, are incorrect,” Greenblatt, who is part of the US team in charge of drafting the proposal to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, said in a Tweet on his official Twitter account on Wednesday.

Greenblatt, who is also Trump's Middle East envoy, warned against spreading rumours in this regard, stressing that the Kingdom and the US are strong allies.

Jordan has repeatedly stressed its rejection of any deal that seeks to alter the status quo in Jerusalem or seeks to terminate the Palestinian refugees’ right to return to their occupied homeland and compensation in accordance with UN Resolution 194, which called upon Israel to allow Palestinian refugees who were “prepared to live at peace with their neighbours”, to return to their homes.

Under the resolution, Israel was obliged to compensate returning Palestinians for damage to their property and for the property of those who choose not to return.

No information has been announced on the deal, but according to several media reports it is expected to be announced after the holy month of Ramadan, which is due to start the first week of May.

In a meeting at the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army General Command in March, His Majesty King Abdullah stressed that “the future of Jerusalem and Palestine is a red line for Jordan”.

The King said the position of Jordan and all Jordanians is unwavering on Jerusalem and on any attempts to create an alternative homeland for the Palestinians in Jordan.

His Majesty criticised those questioning Jordan’s “unequivocal position”, underscoring that “this is the position of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and all Jordanians”.

Also at a meeting with Zarqa notables in March, King Abdullah reiterated: “To anyone who speaks about an alternative homeland, the answer is no”.

Jordan does not have any information about the deal of the century and it was not briefed about it at all, a top government official said in a recent media gathering, stressing that Jordan’s position is clear and unwavering with regard to the Palestinian issue.

“Jordan supports the two-state solution that leads to establishing an independent Palestinian state based on the Arab Peace Initiative and the international resolutions and the Kingdom will continue to commit to this solution,” the Jordanian official said.

“Jordan will not accept any deal that affects the country’s interest, and in spite of our different views the Jordanian-US ties are strategic and distinguished,” the official added.

At a seminar organised by the reform and social guidance society in Zarqa on Tuesday, Minister of State for Media Affairs Jumana Ghunaimat also stressed that the government rejects any offer, settlement or deal that is not in line with Jordan’s constant positions.

She added that Jordan was under “tremendous” pressure because of its position on the Palestinian cause.