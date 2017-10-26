You are here
Hamas chief briefs King on reconciliation deal
By JT - Oct 26,2017 - Last updated at Oct 26,2017
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday received a telephone call from Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas Political Bureau, who acquainted the King with the recently signed Palestinian reconciliation accord.
The King congratulated Haniyeh on signing the reconciliation agreement and reiterated Jordan’s full support for the Palestinians, according to a Royal Court statement.
His Majesty also stressed the importance of unifying efforts in defence of “our rights in Jerusalem and in supporting the Palestinian issue”.
“This is a priority for us in Jordan and should remain so for all Arab and Muslim countries in order to take a unified stance”, King Abdullah said.
Haniyeh outlined the difficult conditions the region is going through, stressing that “Palestine is Palestine and Jordan is Jordan, and our security is one.”
The Hamas leader commended His Majesty’s historic role in protecting Al Aqsa Mosque and Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.
He said Hamas is serious about moving forward in unifying Palestinian factions, in a manner that fulfils the Palestinians’ hopes and aspirations.
