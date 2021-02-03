HCD, Community Media Network join hands to defend rights of people with disabilities

AMMAN — The Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD) on Tuesday signed a cooperation agreement to enhance the role of the media and the press in defending and publicising the issues and rights of persons with disabilities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The agreement was signed by HCD President HH Prince Mired and Director of the Community Media Network Daoud Kuttab.

The agreement aims to produce a set of media outputs that address the issues of persons with disabilities, familiarise the public with their rights, eliminate prevailing social stereotypes and change the negative trends regarding disability, through the production of radio programmes, press reports, data journalism and podcasts.

The prince said that, through the agreement, the council seeks to partner with serious media organisations, describing this agreement as “a prelude” to cooperation with other media institutions.

He said that the HCD will announce a prize for media coverage of issues pertaining to the rights of people with disabilities.

Kuttab stressed the significance of this partnership for supporting and developing media that sheds light on the stories of people with disabilities.

He added that the network, since its establishment, has been keen on the inclusion of people with disabilities in work and training environments.