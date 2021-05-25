Health Ministry launches campaign to expedite COVID vaccine rollout

Under the slogan ‘With the vaccine, I protect myself and protect them’, the Ministry of Health launched a national COVID-19 vaccine awareness raising campaign (JT file photo)

AMMAN — Under the slogan “With the vaccine, I protect myself and protect them”, the Ministry of Health launched a national COVID-19 vaccine awareness raising campaign, with support from the American people through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The campaign will increase public demand for and uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine. It encourages residents in Jordan to register for the vaccine, and commit themselves to attend their appointments to receive the vaccine, according to a USAID statement.

The campaign presents information to increase public awareness around the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine to protect individuals and their families from the severe illness of COVID-19, and that the vaccine is safe and effective.

The campaign provides instructions on how to register on the COVID-19 vaccine registration platform www.vaccine.jo.

This campaign supports the government’s efforts to confront the spread of COVID-19 in all governorates of the Kingdom and to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to as many beneficiaries as possible, especially those at high risk of COVID infection, the statement said.

The Ministry of Health works with its partners to ensure that all segments of society have access to accurate scientific information about the COVID-19 vaccine through promoting the use of reliable sources of information and to avoid the exchange of rumours and misinformation.

The four-week long campaign uses audio and visual platforms to reach all possible targeted audiences. The campaign is being launched on local TV and radio channels, outdoor ads, and the Ministry of Health’s social media platform.

This campaign is implemented in collaboration with the USAID-funded project, “Community Health and Nutrition”, which is implemented by Family Health International (FHI 360), and their local partner the Royal Health Awareness Society, the statement said.

Health Minister Feras Al Hawari stressed the importance of encouraging residents to take the vaccine as “it is the best way to protect ourselves and our loved ones from the serious implications of the novel corona virus”.

He also highlighted the importance of the ministry’s cooperation with its partners, especially, the USAID Community Health and Nutrition Project, the Royal Health Awareness Society, and the different media channels to support the Ministry of Health’s efforts in fighting the pandemic.