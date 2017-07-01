Heatwave to continue for next three days — JMD

AMMAN – The heatwave that started affecting the country last week is expected to continue, with temperatures rising seven to eight degrees above their annual average of this time of year as of Sunday, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

Temperature in Amman is expected to reach a high of 39°C in the coming three days, during which hot and dry conditions will be witnessed around the Kingdom, said the department.

Meanwhile, mercury levels in the Jordan Valley and the Gulf of Aqaba will reach a high of 45°C in the coming days.

The public is advised to avoid direct sun exposure and drink a lot of water and liquids to avoid dehydration.

To prevent crop damage as a result of the hot weather, the Jordan Valley Authority (JVA) on Saturday said it will continue to provide extra amounts of water to farmers.

“The authority’s staff has started working during Eid Al Fitr holiday to ensure that farmers receive enough water to maintain their crops during the hot spell,” JVA Director General Saad Abu Hammour told The Jordan Times.

He advised farmers to irrigate their crops at night or early in the morning to prevent them from being damaged.