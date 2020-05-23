Heatwave eases, brings cooler more moderate weather

By Bahaa Al Deen Al Nawas - May 23,2020 - Last updated at May 23,2020

AMMAN — The heatwave that impacted the Kingdom throughout the week ended on Friday evening as temperatures dropped, bringing on Saturday moderate spring weather around the Kingdom and relatively hot weather in the Jordan Valley and Aqaba, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

On Saturday evening, the JMD forecasts that a cold air mass from east Europe will impact the Kingdom, with a chance of light rainfall at midnight in the north, and north-westerly brisk winds, raising dust in the south and east.

The JMD predicts that on Sunday the cold air mass’ impact will increase, causing temperatures to significantly drop 7-8 degrees below the annual average, bringing cold weather in mountainous areas and moderate weather in the rest of the Kingdom.

Rainfall is also forecast on Sunday in the north and the centre of the Kingdom, and limited areas in the east and south, with a chance of thunderstorms during early morning and in the afternoon in the north, according to the JMD.

The JMD also forecast a slight increase in temperatures on Monday with moderate spring weather in most areas, and south-westerly moderate to brisk winds.

As temperatures last week soared between 35°C and 45°C during the day around the Kingdom, bringing unprecedented increases, around 240 wildfires erupted across the country due to the intense heat.

The heat also caused power outages that affected main water pumping stations, which disrupted water distribution to citizens.

In Amman, temperatures on Sunday are forecast to range between 19°C and 10°C, and between 23°C and 12°C on Monday.

In Aqaba, temperatures on Sunday are forecast to reach a high of 32°C during the day on Sunday, and a low of 21°C during the night, while on Monday temperatures are forecast to range between 36°C and 23°C.

The JMD warned of slippery roads during rainfall, low-visibility in Badia areas prior to rainfall and the danger of brisk winds.