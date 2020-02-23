Heavy Monday night rainfall to continue into Tuesday — JMD

AMMAN — Unstable weather conditions are forecast to impact the Kingdom on Monday evening, bringing heavy rainfall at night, especially in southern areas, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

During the day, the JMD forecast cold weather around the Kingdom and warm weather in the Jordan Valley and Aqaba, while at night heavy rainfall is expected, with north-westerly moderate to brisk winds, raising dust in the eastern Badia.

Adverse weather conditions are predicted to continue on Tuesday, with intermittent to heavy rainfall expected around the Kingdom, gradually decreasing throughout the night.

Throughout Monday and Tuesday, the JMD warned of slippery roads and the formation of torrents in low areas and valleys, as well as lightning strikes and hail during the night in the southern region. The department also warned of low visibility, especially in Badia areas prior to rainfall.

On Monday, temperatures in Amman are forecast to range between 17ºC and 14ºC, while on Tuesday they are forecast to drop to between 13ºC and 6ºC.

In Irbid, mercury levels are forecast to reach a high of 15ºC and a low of 8ºC on Monday, while on Tuesday they are expected to range between 14ºC and 7ºC.

In Zarqa, temperatures are predicted to range between 17ºC and 8ºC on Monday and between 16ºC and 7ºC on Tuesday.

Thunderstorms are forecast in Aqaba as temperatures range between 23ºC and 13ºC on Monday, and between 22ºC and 12ºC on Tuesday, according to the JMD.