Highest relative global increase in cancer rate projected for Arab world, conference hears

AMMAN — Breast cancer is the most commonly recorded type of cancer in Jordan followed by lung cancer and colorectal cancer, according a panel of experts during a media briefing, organised as a webinar by global biopharmaceutical company MSD on Wednesday.

The event discussed the prevalence of cancer in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as its impact on healthcare systems and the general population.

During the webinar, experts examined the barriers to receiving cancer care at all stages along the cancer care continuum, from screening and diagnosis, to survivorship and palliative care.

“Breast cancer is the most commonly recorded cancer in Jordan, which stands at 20.8 per cent of cases, followed by colorectal cancer at 10.9 per cent and lung cancer which stands at 9.1 per cent,” according to the presentation.

During the webinar, doctors and oncology experts Ahmed Al Wabari, Sawsan Abdul Salam Al Madhi, Amr Shafik, and Shaheenah Dawood explained the landscape of cancer in the region as well as the cancer care and treatment process.

During the webinar, Nick Webster, a media expert, emphasised the importance of the media in educating the public on cancer.

“New cancer cases were recorded among more women than men in the Arab region,” the presentation added.

“Breast cancer is the highest overall in terms of new cases, making up 16.3 per cent of new cancer cases. However, it accounts for 31.9 per cent of new cases among women,” said Amr Shafiq, professor of clinical oncology.

Shafiq added that cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, or “nearly one in six deaths”.

Shafiq said that cancer is a disease where a cell of any type starts to divide uncontrollably and spread to other parts of the body where it does not belong.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among diagnosed patients, comprising 12 per cent of global cancer cases. Globally, lung cancer amounts to 11 per cent of the cases, colorectal cancer stands at 10 per cent and prostate cancer stands at 7 per cent.

“A 60 per cent increase in the cancer burden is projected for low- and middle-income countries (LMIC) in the coming decades,” Shafiq added.

Shafiq explained that the cancer burden refers to the total number of cases and total number of related deaths, as well as the leading types of cancer and overall contribution of selected risk factors.

He stated that the highest relative global increase is occurring in the Arab world due to multiple factors, including changes in cancer risk exposure and improved cancer diagnostic procedures.

“We need to invest in core prevention strategies,” Shafiq recommended.

Shafiq stated that a cancer registry is important in order to provide data to make informed decisions in the local context, which is considered to be “a cornerstone” of cancer control planning.