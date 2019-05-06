You are here
His Majesty congratulates Jordanians as Ramadan crescent sighted
By JT - May 06,2019 - Last updated at May 06,2019
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday congratulated Jordanians on the occasion of Ramadan in a televised speech.
The King called on Jordanians to unite in doing good deeds and to translate the values of Islam into acts of service to the homeland and its people.
Earlier on Sunday, Grand Mufti Mohammad Khalaileh announced that today, Monday, would be the first day of Ramadan, after the sighting of the crescent (hilal), when scholars watch for the new moon to decide which day the fasting begins, in accordance with Islamic traditions (see story on page 2).
The government has made various preparations in anticipation of Ramadan, which include setting a comprehensive plan by the Public Security Department to deal with traffic and security, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
