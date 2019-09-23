His Majesty discusses Jordan’s partnership with WEF

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday met with the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Professor Klaus Schwab on the sidelines of His Majesty’s visit to New York to attend the 74th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

The meeting covered Jordan’s partnership with the WEF, having hosted the WEF on the Middle East and North Africa for the 10th time this year, with the participation of hundreds of political, business, and civil society leaders, a Royal Court statement said.

Adviser to His Majesty for Communication and Coordination Bisher Al Khasawneh and Minister of Planning and International Cooperation and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Mohamad Al-Ississ attended the meeting, according to the statement.