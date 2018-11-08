His Majesty meets victorious athletes of Hashemite Commission for Soldiers with Disabilities

AMMAN — His majesty King Abdullah, in the presence of HRH Crown Prince Hussein, on Thursday received members of the Hashemite Commission for Soldiers with Disabilities in appreciation to their achievements in the 2018 Invictus Games.

His Majesty voiced, during the meeting attended by HH Prince Mired, chairman of the Hashemite Commission for Soldiers with Disabilities, his pride in the achievements and the results attained by the team that reflected Jordanians’ determination to excel.

The Invictus Games, the only international sporting event for wounded, injured and ill veteran and active service personnel, were held in Sydney with over 500 athletes joining the competition from 18 countries, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty commended the exerted efforts in preparing the team, and expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to this success, particularly the Hashemite Commission for Soldiers with Disabilities, whose team members clinched five gold medals, three silver and one bronze.

Amany Abdelrahman won two gold medals in the athletics 100m and indoor rowing, likewise, teammate Ahmad Barahmeh added two gold medals in athletics 100m, in addition to lightweight power lifting, while Iyad Mestarehi won gold in the long jump and Odai Shatnawi won silver in discus.

Hayel Al Mahakim won three medals, two silvers in athletics 100m and 200m and bronze in the 400m.

HH Prince Mired headed the Jordanian delegation to Invictus Games, which consisted of 17 commission member athletes.

Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi and Adviser to His Majesty and Director of His Majesty Office Manar Dabbas attended the meeting as well, the statement added.

In an interview with journalists, Amany Abdelrahman and Hayel Al Mahakim expressed their joy at achieving these results in Sydney in the name of Jordan. They added that their meeting with His Majesty offered them strength and determination to achieve more.

The two players also voiced their appreciation to the King’s support for the team players, and for the efforts of the commission to contribute to attaining the best results in all possible means.