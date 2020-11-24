HPC marks International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women

AMMAN — Countering gender-based violence requires holistic measures and multilevel interventions, be it at the enabling environment or at the social and institutional levels, said Higher Population Council (HPC) Secretary General Abla Amawi.

The HPC secretary general’s remarks were made in a statement released to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2020, which falls on November 25. This year’s theme for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is “Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!”

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, violence against women, particularly domestic violence, has intensified worldwide, Amawi said.

At the local level, domestic violence against women during the lockdown period increased by 33 per cent, compared with the same period of last year, she said citing the remarks of the director of the Family Protection Department.

Amawi added that the department, during the March-May period, has dealt with 1,685 domestic violence cases, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The results of the “Rapid Assessment Report: Daring to ask, listen and act: A snapshot the impacts of COVID-19 on women and girls’ rights and sexual and reproductive health”, commissioned by the UNFPA Jordan Country Office, showed that 69 per cent of all survey respondents and informants said that gender-based violence — particularly domestic violence — has increased since the outbreak of the pandemic, she said.

The survey also revealed that access to protection and sexual and reproductive health services has become more difficult than ever, while 71 per cent of all those surveyed in all age groups said they suffered from anxiety and stress.

Amawi highlighted the need to improve planning and budgets related to gender-sensitive issues, as well as calls for improving reporting and referral channels and building the capabilities of pro-women organisations and advocacy groups.

Like in past years, this year's International Day will mark the launch of 16 days of activism that will conclude on December 10, 2020, which is International Human Rights Day.

Women's rights activists have observed November 25 as a day against gender-based violence since 1981. This date was selected to honour the Mirabal sisters, three political activists from the Dominican Republic who were brutally murdered in 1960 by order of the country’s ruler, Rafael Trujillo (1930-1961).

On December 20, 1993, the General Assembly adopts the Declaration on the Elimination of Violence against Women through resolution 48/104, paving the path towards eradicating violence against women and girls worldwide.

Finally, on February 7, 2000, the General Assembly adopts resolution 54/134, officially designating November 25 as the International day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and in doing so, inviting governments, international organisations as well as NGOs to join together and organise activities designed to raise public awareness about the issue every year on that date.