Human rights delegation visits prison after ‘riots’; 7 officers referred to court

AMMAN — A group of human rights activists on Sunday visited Swaqa Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre (SCRC) three days after alleged riots as seven police officers working at the prison were referred to the Police Court.

Video clips purportedly showed riots and inmates harming themselves with sharp objects at Swaqa Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre (SCRC) circulated on social media on Friday, causing outrage among Jordanians.

“We met with the prison administration and were briefed on the events that occurred last week at the correctional facility and the medical treatment of the injured inmates,” Government Coordinator for Human Rights Basil Tarawneh said.

Tarawneh, who was part of the civil society and National Centre for Human Rights delegation, added that they also met with some of the inmates to hear their demands.

“The prisoners complained of overcrowding, bad food quality and refusals to their demands to move to different dormitories,” Tarawneh told The Jordan Times.

Meanwhile, seven police officers working at the SCRC were referred to the Police Court on charges of “smuggling illegal items to the inmates”, said Mohammad Shamma, a member of a coalition in charge of combating all forms of torture, who visited the correctional facility on Sunday.

The alleged riots started on Friday, two days after a decision by the prison administration to move a few inmates to different dormitories and to conduct inspection campaigns. This move resulted in the alleged seizure of illegal substances and sharp objects found with the inmates.

Fire was set to two main dormitories, destroying all properties inside, according to Tarawneh.

The alleged riots were contained by the Gendarmerie and other security forces, which prevented it from spreading to other dormitories that house over 1,600 inmates.

An investigation committee was formed and its preliminary findings indicated that an individual from inside the facility allegedly smuggled a mobile phone to the prisoners in return for JD600, Tarawneh told The Jordan Times.

According to the prison administration, approximately 150 “trouble-making” inmates were sent to other correctional and rehabilitation facilities, said Shamma.

“We met with prison officials and were informed that these 150 inmates were removed from SCRC. Prison officials said that they were causing “harm and danger to other inmates”, Shamma told The Jordan Times.

He added that the building was “old” and needed “an upgrade to meet the latest international standards compatible to prisoners’ rights”.

Shamma added that the SCRC administration informed the delegation that “seven police officers were referred to the police court on various charges related to violating their duties and the alleged activities of smuggling mobiles and other forbidden items”.

Tarawneh said that the Public Security Department is working on a plan to improve the infrastructure of a few correctional and rehabilitation centres, highlighting that”JD2 million has been allocated for this purpose”.

He added that the prison administration, in cooperation with the local and international organisations, will start plans to include inmates in “various activities and professions”.