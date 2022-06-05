Huneiti visits Jordanian peacekeepers injured in Mali attack

AMMAN — Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Sunday paid a visit to those who were injured from the Rapid Deployment Force Mali 2, currently receiving treatment at King Hussein Medical City, after their arrival to Jordan last Friday.

Instructing medical personnel to provide the injured with the highest level of health care, Huneiti wished them a speedy recovery.

Director General of the Royal Medical Services (RMS) Brig. Gen. Yousef Zureikat briefed Huneiti on the medical condition of the injured, indicating that they are in a stable condition, but require treatment for several days as a result of their burns.

The terrorist attack on the patrol convoy belonging to the Jordanian Rapid Deployment Force, which participates along the international peacekeeping forces of the UN, led to the death of Sergeant Ali Jawabreh and the injury of Sergeants Suhaib Zu’bi, Ahmad Qablan and Muhammad Draiseh.