INJAZ, Learning Possibilities sign agreement to deliver award-winning technology to region

INJAZ and Learning Possibilities announced the launch of their partnership to bring award-winning technology solutions to the MENA region on June 1 (Photo courtesy of INJAZ)

AMMAN — INJAZ, a local non-profit organisation in Kingdom, and Learning Possibilities, the leading global education-technology provider, announced on Wednesday, June 1st, the launch of their partnership to bring award-winning technology solutions to the MENA region.

The partnership will see INJAZ offer Learning Possibilities’ “LP+” platforms, together with local consultancy and support to schools and governments in the MENA region, according to a statement from INJAZ.

LP+ platforms have been deployed in many countries worldwide, either directly or through programmes run by the Asian Development Bank, UNICEF and others.

“They have proven efficacy and bring solutions that drive learner impact at such challenging times,” read the statement.

Mehool Sanghrajka, the Learning Possibilities chief executive, said: “I am delighted that Learning Possibilities and INJAZ will be partnering in the MENA region to deliver ed-tech solutions."

"INJAZ has a long history of delivering major educational projects in Jordan and shares both our ethos and vision. We look forward to serving schools and governments to benefit learners after a difficult two years,” Sanghrajka added.

Deema Bibi, the INJAZ CEO said: “The partnership between INJAZ and Learning Possibilities [LP] comes at a crucial time for education and technology globally and regionally. This synergy will be a vehicle for high-quality educational experiences that enrich the learning process for school and university students.”

Sarah Chidgey, the education sector lead at the UK Department of International Trade said: “I am delighted that the UK’s Learning Possibilities and Jordan’s INJAZ have formed this joint venture partnership having previously worked together to deliver a World Bank funded contract."

"UK education technology is a global leader, an important strand of the UK Government’s International Education Strategy, and Learning Possibilities success showcases how UK innovation in education technology can positively impact millions of students worldwide. We look forward to continuing our work with Learning Possibilities to open up further opportunities globally,” Chidgey added.

Learning Possibilities has a global alliance with Microsoft in education and has worked in MENA countries over many years.

Mark East, Senior Education Director EMEA Region at Microsoft, said, “Microsoft is excited to see the partnership between Learning Possibilities and INJAZ as it brings to the region proven education solutions and best practice. We look forward to seeing solutions incorporating Microsoft technology, together with education consulting and local presence, support schools to recover and progress in their digital journey."