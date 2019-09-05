Interior minister, Egypt envoy talk workforce

By JT - Sep 05,2019 - Last updated at Sep 06,2019

AMMAN — Jordan and Egypt on Thursday discussed means to enhance cooperation, mainly in security, and mechanisms to regulate the Egyptian workforce in the Kingdom.

Interior Minister Salameh Hammad, during a meeting with Egyptian Ambassador to Jordan Sharif Kamel, highlighted the importance of rectifying Egyptian workers’ status in the Kingdom through obtaining work permits, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

For his part, Kamel said that the embassy constantly informs Egyptians to rectify their status to abide by relevant regulations.