Interior minister reviews preparations for Independence Day celebrations

By JT - May 18,2020 - Last updated at May 18,2020

Interior Minister Salameh Hammad chairs a remote meeting with Minister of Culture Bassem Tweissi and governors to discuss preparations for Independence Day, which falls on May 25, on Monday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Interior Minister Salameh Hammad on Monday chaired a remote meeting with Minister of Culture Bassem Tweissi, governors and a number of stakeholders to discuss the preparations taken by official and private entities to celebrate Independence Day, which falls on May 25, in line with anti-COVID-19 measures.

During the meeting, participants said that celebration activities will include raising Jordanian flags from rooftops to allow citizens to mark the occasion from their homes.

Celebrations will also include military air shows conducted by the Royal Jordanian Air Force and parades of military and security vehicles in Amman, Irbid and Aqaba governorates, in addition to other activities that adhere to anti-virus measures.

Hammad said that the Independence Day celebration comes as “an expression of pride among Jordanian people for their wise Hashemite leadership”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister directed the governors, who chair the executive and security councils in their respective areas, to coordinate with all official and community bodies to take the necessary security, administrative and organisational measures to celebrate the occasion “in an appropriate manner”.

He stressed that celebration activities must not contradict the steps and procedures taken by the government to face the coronavirus crisis.

For his part, Tweissi said that the Ministry of Culture will make “great efforts” to organise the celebrations in light of the inability to hold the celebrations in the traditional way due to the coronavirus pandemic.