Int’l Academy of Pathology Congress kicks off at Dead Sea

AMMAN — Deputising for Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, Minister of Health Ghazi Zaben on Sunday inaugurated the XXXII International Academy of Pathology (IAP) Congress and the 30th Congress of the Arab Division of IAP which witnessed the participation of 2,000 specialists in the field of pathology and oncology from 90 countries.

Organised at the Dead Sea by the Arab Division of IAP in cooperation with the Jordanian Society of Pathologists, the four-day event is the first of its kind in the Arab world, an IAP statement said.

Commending Jordan's hosting of the event, President of the Congress Ismail Matalka praised the Kingdom's "wise leadership of the unifying support for science and scientists" and the IAP Arab branch for "scoring a historic achievement in 2012 with the election of the first Arab-Jordanian pathologist scientist, Samir Amr, as a president of the International Academy of PathologyIAP, which was established 106 years ago".

Matalka highlighted the congress' scientific committee hard work to provide a rich programme of lectures by leading international experts, thanking donors for their efforts in supporting more than 100-trained pathologists in developing countries.

More than 400 scientists in the field of pathology and laboratories are involved in the scientific event, which will feature 188 scientific sessions tackling more than 30 specialised topics. Over 650-refereed, scientific papers will also be presented throughout the congress, the statement concluded.