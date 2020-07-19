IOM, Japan join hands to build accommodation facilities for Border Guards

The International Organisation for Migration has started the ground works to build three accommodation facilities in two sites at the northeastern border with Syria as part of an ongoing Humanitarian Border Management project funded by the Government of Japan (Photo courtesy of IOM)

AMMAN — The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has started the ground works to build three accommodation facilities in two sites at the northeastern border with Syria as part of an ongoing Humanitarian Border Management (HBM) project funded by the Government of Japan.

Construction includes administrative buildings equipped with solar panels to ensure maximising the benefits of the natural resources available in the desert, according to an IOM statement.

With the completion of the works, the living conditions of the Border Guards will improve, further enhancing protection, stability and security of Jordanian territories, read the statement.

“JAF [the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army] will continue this strong partnership with the Government of Japan and the IOM to help alleviate the suffering and hardship in the region,” a JAF officer was quoted in the statement as saying.

Likewise, “Japan highly appreciates efforts and dedications of JAF in ensuring safety and security of people in Jordan as well as refugees from Syria. Nowadays, given the changing security situation, we all have realised the importance of enhancing border management capacities,” Japanese Ambassador to Jordan Hidenao Yanagi said in the statement.

“In January 2020, Japan decided to continue our support to enhance the operational capacities of JAF through the IOM project, which is aiming at upgrading several border facilities to improve living and working environment of the frontline officers and strengthening their capacities for emergency healthcare preparedness.

“I would also like to touch upon contributions by JAF including the Royal Medical Services (RMS) to devote themselves both in the front lines of the medical setting and in the fields to minimise the risks of the transmission of COVID-19 and to save people’s lives,” he added.

Together with the Chief of Mission of IOM Jordan Tajma Kurt, the ambassador voiced confidence that this project “will help enhance the humanitarian response of JAF through improving the working and living conditions of the Border Guards”.

IOM’s HBM programme aims at improving preparedness and response to protect those who cross borders during emergencies, while ensuring the security at border crossings is maintained, according to the statement.