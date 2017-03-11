Italy a 'strong partner' for Jordan — foreign minister

AMMAN — Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi on Friday said Jordan would work with Italy to boost bilateral ties and enhance coordination on regional and international issues, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Safadi and his Italian counterpart Angelino Alfano outlined means to increase trade exchange and investments in vital projects in Jordan.

The two also discussed the latest developments in the Middle East, efforts to resume the peace process between the Palestinians and the Israelis and the situation in Iraq and Libya. They also talked about the war against terrorism, the Syrian refugee crisis and the inherent illegal immigration into Europe.

At a press conference, Safadi praised Italian support for the Kingdom, noting Thursday's memorandum of understanding signed in Amman, under which Italy provided 169 million euros in aid and soft loans to the Kingdom for three years.

The minister also highlighted the Jordanian-Italian partnership within the international coalition to fight terrorism. He reiterated Jordan's commitment to fighting terrorist organisations.

The Kingdom, he added, will remain a voice of wisdom and an advocate for peace and security.

Safadi stressed that the Palestinian cause would remain the core issue in the Middle East, adding that finding a solution based on the two-state scenario, is a prerequisite to achieving regional security and stability.

The Italian minister, for his part, said his country was keen on bolstering its ties with Jordan, which, he said, is playing a “pivotal” role in maintaining security and stability in the Middle East.