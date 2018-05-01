Japan’s PM starts visit

By JT - May 01,2018 - Last updated at May 01,2018

AMMAN — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe on Monday arrived to Jordan in a two-day official visit, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the visit, Abe is scheduled to hold talks with His Majesty King Abdullah on bilateral cooperation and the latest regional developments.

Their Majesties King Abdullah and Queen Rania held a dinner banquet in honour of the guest and his wife.

The PM, accompanied by senior officials and an economic delegation that comprises CEOs of leading Japanese companies, will also meet with his counterpart Hani Mulki.

At the Marka Military Airport, Abe was received by Planning and International Cooperation Minister Imad Fakhoury, the Jordanian Ambassador in Japan Demiye Zuheir Haddad, Japan’s Ambassador in Amman Hidenao Yanagi and a number of senior officials and officers.

Japan took part in the Saturday-Sunday Aqaba meetings to formulate joint anti-terrorism policies.