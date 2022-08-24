Japan, UNOPS contribute to improved healthcare services in Jordan

AMMAN — Representatives from the Japanese embassy, the Royal Medical Services (RMS) and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) came together recently to mark the completion of a project which renovated three critical RMS health facilities.

Funded by the Government of Japan and implemented by UNOPS, the “Urgent Operational Capacity Support to the Royal Medical Services for COVID-19 Response” project aimed to enhance the operational capacity of the RMS to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and provide critical health services, according to a UNOPS statement.

Under the project, UNOPS renovated and equipped the emergency department at the King Hussein Medical Centre in Amman, and renovated the Intensive Care Units at Prince Zaid Hospital in Tafileh and Prince Ali Hospital in Karak, including upgrades to six isolation units.

Speaking at the ceremony, Yousef Zreikat, director general of the directorate of the RMS, said: “Collaboration between the Government of Japan and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has been extensive in many fields. Healthcare in particular has received a great deal of support in the form of training, the exchange of knowledge and expertise, and the renewal of some of our outdated medical facilities.”

Japan’s Ambassador to Jordan Shimazaki Kaoru said: “Based on the solid bilateral relationship with Jordan, Japan has been providing support to enhance the operational capacity of the RMS since 2019, helped by the close collaboration of the JAF. In response to COVID-19 ramifications, the role of the RMS is becoming increasingly crucial in Jordan’s healthcare system. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the RMS for their efforts in providing essential medical and humanitarian services not only to vulnerable Jordanians, but also to Syrian refugees to mitigate the various impacts of COVID-19.”

“Today’s occasion is a testament of the strong partnership between the Government of Jordan, the Royal Medical Services, the Government and the people of Japan, and UNOPS in supporting Jordan’s health sector and its capacities,” said Muhammad Usman Akram, director of UNOPS Multi-Country Office in Amman.

The project contributes to SDG 3: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages, the statement said.