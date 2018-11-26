Japanese businesses ‘keen on benefitting from Kingdom’s economic incentives’

AMMAN — Representatives of major Japanese companies on Monday affirmed their keenness to expand their investments in Jordan in a number of vital sectors.

Speaking in interviews with the press after meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah in Tokyo, executives of major Japanese companies who are members of the Jordan-Japan Friendship Association noted the incentives offered by Jordan’s economy to investors and its competitiveness, as well as the Kingdom’s strategic location as a regional and international gateway.

The King’s meeting with the president and members of the Jordan-Japan Friendship Association covered the advantages Jordan offers to investors, including its qualified human resources and its free trade agreements with several countries.

Energy, renewable energy, infrastructure, ICT, water and transport were highlighted as promising sectors to invest in.

Speaking at the meeting, His Majesty stressed the importance of Japanese companies’ participation in the upcoming investment conference slated to be hosted by London early next year to support Jordan’s economy, the statement said.

Adviser to His Majesty and Director of the Office of His Majesty Manar Dabbas, Planning Minister Mary Kawar, Jordan’s Chargé d’Affaires in Tokyo Raghad Al Saqqa and Japan’s Ambassador to Jordan Hidenao Yanagi attended the meeting.

In a press interview after the meeting, Norihiko Ishiguro, senior executive vice president and member of the board of NEC Corporation, commended the strong relations between Jordan and Japan, noting that his company has been working in the ICT sector in Jordan for several years.

He also expressed his company’s interest in security-related technology solutions employed at border crossings and airports.

Nobuaki Kitamori, senior executive managing officer at Mitsui & Co., said Jordan has great potential for long-term investment in infrastructure, citing its stability and commitment to supporting investors.

He added that Mitsui & Co. has been investing in the energy sector in Jordan for the past 10 years, noting that the majority of employees on its various projects are Jordanians.

For his part, Yoshio Baba, president and representative director of Dai Nippon Construction, said the Jordan-Japan Friendship Association provides investors with information on legislation and opportunities related to investments in Jordan.

He said Dai Nippon Construction is interested in expanding its operations in the water supply sector in Jordan’s governorates, citing the company’s extensive experience in this field in the Kingdom.