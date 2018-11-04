Japan’s future aid to Jordan to be reviewed in February meeting

AMMAN — Jordan and Japan have agreed to hold the fourth Japanese-Jordanian policy dialogue meeting in February 2019 to identify new priorities for development cooperation in the coming two years, a Planning Ministry statement said on Saturday.

The February meeting will also aim to discuss the possibility for Japan to offer aid that can help Jordan meet some of its financial needs.

The statement was issued after the conclusion of an official visit by Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Mary Kawar to Japan, where she held meetings with several Japanese officials over current and future cooperation between the two countries.

Kawar has met with the Japanese Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, Foreign Minister Taro Kono, the JICA vice president and other officials concerned with Japanese aid to regional countries including Jordan.

Kawar voiced the appreciation of the Jordanian government and its people to the Japanese government for its continued support to the Kingdom, highlighting the importance of Japan as a key partner in the development process in Jordan.

She also thanked Japan for its humanitarian role in supporting UNRWA, saying Amman places special attention on sustaining the services of the UN agency across the Kingdom.

During the meetings, the two sides discussed projects, programmes and initiatives financed by Japan through the JICA, and agreed to overcome any challenges facing the implementation of these plans in the Kingdom.

They also discussed the possibility of benefitting from Japan’s experience in priority areas, such as vocational education and training related to labour and employment.

Kawar acquainted the Japanese officials with the current status of the national economy, as well as the economic and financial reforms the government is implementing, including procedures aimed at boosting economic growth rates.

The minister also discussed opportunities for Japan to provide assistance to the budget to help Jordan meet some of its financial needs for the next two years and contribute to pushing the reforms forward.

She urged the Japanese side to support Jordan at two important conferences, the first to be held in London next February by the British government on Jordan; and the second being the third Brussels Conference slated for March 2019 on supporting the future of Syria and the region.

The Japanese officials praised the pivotal role of Jordan in promoting peace, security and stability in the region, stressing that Tokyo will continue its support through the available tools to enable Jordan to overcome its economic and financial difficulties, including consequences of the ongoing Syrian crisis.

Since 1999, Japan has provided some $1.363 billion to the Kingdom in financial aid, according to the statement.