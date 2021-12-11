JBA, FAB sign MoU on economic cooperation

AMMAN — Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) and the Federation of Arab Businessmen (FAB) on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Supreme Council of Arab African Economy with the aim of enhancing cooperation ties between the sides.

The memo seeks to enhance economic and commercial relations and develop the joint Arab action in a way that expands economic ties and facilitates exchanging expertise and information on commercial exchange opportunities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Meanwhile, JBA and FAB President Hamdi Tabbaa and Hani Abu Zaid, president of the supreme council, discussed means to boost cooperation between Jordan and Africa at the economic, investment and commercial levels.