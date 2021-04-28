Jerusalem awqaf thanks King for donation, support

AMMAN — Director General of Jerusalem Awqaf Department Sheikh Azzam Al Khatib on Tuesday expressed thanks to His Majesty King Abdullah, for his donation to refurnish the Foundation Stone at the Dome of the Rock Mosque and Al Qibli Mosque of Al Aqsa, at his own expense, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In a press briefing, Khatib described His Majesty’s “deeds” as “assets” for the city of Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites.

Khatib expressed his appreciation to His Majesty, the Hashemite Custodian of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, for exempting tenants of Awqaf properties from paying rental fees in 2020 and for disbursing gratuity for retired Awqaf employees as well as Hashemite gestures made to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher and other Jerusalem institutions.

His Majesty has also, at his own expense, furnished Al Aqsa Mosque with carpets in 2011 and 2015.