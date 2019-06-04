You are here

JFDA to monitor food safety during eid holiday

By JT - Jun 04,2019 - Last updated at Jun 04,2019

AMMAN — The Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) has prepared a central monitoring and inspection plan ahead of Eid Al Fitr, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Tuesday.

The plan will be implemented by all JFDA branches around the Kingdom with the aim of protecting the safety of food and inspecting all institutions that serve it.

The administration also warned against purchasing foodstuffs from street vendors and encouraged citizens to report any violations, according to Petra.

