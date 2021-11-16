JHCO dispatches humanitarian aid convoy to Gaza Strip

AMMAN — The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), in cooperation with the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), on Tuesday dispatched a humanitarian aid convoy to the Gaza Strip.

A statement by the JHCO, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, said that the 19-truck convoy was laden with medicines, medical supplies and food parcels in addition to other relief items, and will be delivered to the Jordanian military field hospital in Gaza to distribute the aid for the strip's charities.

JHCO Secretary General Hussein Shibli noted that the organisation continues to receive medical and in-kind donations from various bodies to continue the dispatch of convoys carrying necessary materials to the coastal enclave.

The JHCO has dispatched a total of 116 trucks since last May carrying medical supplies, medicines, food and relief aid to Palestine, Petra added.