JICA dispatches new cohort of specialists

AMMAN — The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has announced that three volunteers requested by the government will arrive on Wednesday to support various sectors.

The volunteers are taking part in the Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers (JOCV) programme, according to a JICA statement, which added that 12 volunteers arrived in the Kingdom on July 17.

The 15 volunteers will start their assignments beginning of September in Aqaba, Amman, Jerash, Ajloun, Salt and Mafraq after they attend an intensive Arabic language course for one month in Amman, the statement said.

Their specialties include assistance and education for people with disabilities, physical therapy, wrestling, physical education, early childhood education and environmental education.

The new volunteers bring the total number of people participating in the JOCV programmes in Jordan to 38. JICA has been dispatching volunteers to Jordan since 1986 to work side by side with their Jordanian counterparts to support development and cultural exchange, the statement said.