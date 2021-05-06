JNCW holds series of virtual meetings on women's economic empowerment

AMMAN — The Jordanian National Commission for Women Affairs (JNCW) is holding a series of virtual seminars and meetings with partners from various ministries, official bodies and donors to develop the second phase of the National Plan for Women's Economic Empowerment in Jordan.

This phase is a completion of the first phase of the economic empowerment plan for the years 2019 to 2024. The project is supported by the World Bank’s programme for women’s economic empowerment in Mashreq (eastern Arab countries), according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

These meetings, part of ongoing discussions and dialogues in cooperation with the programme supporter the World Bank Group’s gender equality in the Levant, focus on the government's commitments to enhance women's economic empowerment, increasing their opportunities and preparing for the next phase, and are in line with the National Strategy for Women in Jordan 2020-2025.

Through the Mashreq Programme, the World Bank, International Finance Corporation and the Canadian and Norwegian governments provide technical assistance to Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon to promote women's economic empowerment and increase their opportunities.