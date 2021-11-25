Joint human values instrumental to face global crises — Prince Hassan

Deputising for HRH Prince Hassan, former minister Hala Lattouf inaugurates the ‘Prospects of Building Peace in Arab Societies’ conference on Wednesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Deputising for HRH Prince Hassan, former minister Hala Lattouf on Wednesday inaugurated the “Prospects of Building Peace in Arab Societies” conference, which was co-organised by the Royal Institute for Inter Faith Studies (RIIFS) and Egypt’s Coptic Evangelical Organisation for Social Services.

Lattouf delivered Prince Hassan’s speech, in which he said: “We today need a renaissance in love that paves the way towards enhancing human fraternity,” the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The prince said that humanity cannot face the planet’s challenges, such as epidemics, natural and non-natural catastrophes without cooperation and solidarity, which requires enhancing the concept of joint human values.

Facing crises and challenges requires “developing principles for global morals and to be aware of our tasks and duties related to the true and comprehensive meaning of peace”, the prince said.

RIIFS Director Rene Hattar said: “Dialogue among followers of various beliefs is a basis for peaceful coexistence that can be launched from social equality and mutual confidence in a way that such communication corrects pre-ideas on the difference that eliminates others.”

President of the Coptic Evangelical Organisation for Social Services Andre Zaki praised Prince Hassan’s role in spreading the joint values of humanity and ethics, which contributes to enhancing cooperation among followers of various beliefs.

Zaki also praised the Jordanian model, represented by His Majesty King Abdullah, in instilling the values of coexistence and religious tolerance.