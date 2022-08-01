JoPACC honours INJAZ as Digital Financial Services champions for 2022

JoPACC CEO Maha Al Baho and INJAZ CEO Deema Bibi during a recent event held in honour of the Digital Financial Services champions programme (Photo courtesy of INJAZ)

AMMAN — The Jordan Payments and Clearing Systems Company (JoPACC) hosted a team from INJAZ, a local NGO, in the second annual edition of the Digital Financial Services (DFS) champions programme to recognise them as this year’s winner.

The DFS champions programme aims to recognise and honour individuals and institutions that contribute to expanding the acceptance and use of digital financial services and thus pioneering change in the financial sector, according to an INJAZ statement.

The JoPACC team evaluates and selects the champions from a list of nominees given by stakeholders in the financial sector.

INJAZ is a leader in raising financial literacy, especially in the realm of digital financial services, for school students, university students, community colleges, and youth centres by conducting educational programmes and courses for them, the statement said.

INJAZ is also credited with introducing the national financial literacy curriculum (Financial Education Programme) in collaboration with the Central Bank of Jordan and the Ministry of Education, which was mainstreamed in schools as a subject taught to students from the 7th to the 12th grades.

JoPACC CEO Maha Al Baho praised the entrepreneurial role INJAZ has played in instilling life skills at an early age.

INJAZ CEO Deema Bibi commended JoPACC’s efforts in promoting financial awareness in Jordan.

JoPACC manages several payment systems in Jordan, introduces innovative digital solutions, and conducts analyses and studies in the field of financial technology and inclusion, the statement said.