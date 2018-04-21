Jordan’s financial inclusion rate rises

AMMAN – Jordan advanced significantly in the Global Financial Inclusion (Global Findex) in 2017 compared to 2014.

The World Bank's triennial index showed that Jordan advanced 42 per cent among adults (15 years old and older) in 2017 compared with 24.6 per cent in 2014.

According to index, the number of mobile payment accounts increased to 1.1 per cent compared with 0.5 per cent, while the number of women who have bank accounts rose to 26 per cent.

The indicator of financial inclusion for low income adults also increased to 32.9 per cent, which is in line with the Central Bank of Jordan's strategy that aims to empower this tranche economically and socially, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

For rural areas' residents, the inclusion went up to 46.1 per cent, significantly higher than the Middle East and North Africa's rate, which stood at 36.9 per cent.