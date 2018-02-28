Jordan’s technical institutions to partner with IIT-Delhi

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday visited the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-Delhi), a Royal Court statement said.

The institute is one of 16 institutes that have been established across the subcontinent as centres of excellence, scientific research and development in science, engineering and technology, according to the statement.

He met IIT-Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao and deans of various departments to discuss the areas of collaboration in which Jordanian and Indian technical institutions can enter.

During the meeting, the King was briefed on the education programmes in the fields of engineering and technology to stimulate students’ innovation.

Rao outlined prospects of scientific cooperation between the institute and Jordanian universities.

His Majesty stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation and sharing expertise with Jordanian relevant institutes.

The King underlined the Indian profound expertise and the exemplary cooperation between technical institutes and industries, the government and educational institutions in all applied and academic fields.

King Abdullah stressed the importance of giving priority to information and communications technology (ICT) in Jordan, given that 23 per cent of ICT entrepreneurs in the Middle East and North Africa are Jordanians.

He expressed keenness on cooperation in the fields of ICT, cyber security, renewable energy and energy storage solutions.

On the sidelines of the visit, the institute and Al Hussein Technical University signed a Memorandum of Understanding to exchange expertise between students and academic staffs in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Al Hussein Technical University President Labib Khadra said that the memo was meant to boost cooperation in joint research and help the university establish similar centres like those of IIT-Delhi.

For his part, Rao said that the institute would provide the university with up-to-date tools of research that meet the needs of Jordan and the region.