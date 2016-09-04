Jordan’s wheat reserve ‘sufficient for 14 months’ — ministry official

AMMAN — Jordan’s wheat reserve exceeds 1 million tonnes and is sufficient to meet the country’s demands for around 14 months, a Trade Ministry official said on Sunday.

“The reserve was increased due to a rise in consumption and the influx of Syrian refugees,” the official told The Jordan Times.

Since the arrival of Syrian refugees, Jordan’s monthly wheat consumption has risen from 50,000 to 80,000 tonnes.

“We expect to float new tenders to purchase wheat after Eid Al Adha. At present, our reserve is excellent and we have shipments en route to the Kingdom,” said the official, who asked not to be named.

In June, Jordan changed the terms and specifications of its wheat tenders to attract more bids amid rising wheat consumption in the Kingdom.

Under the new rules, Jordan raised the maximum level of sunn pest allowed in wheat shipments from 0.6 per cent to 0.8 per cent, according to the ministry official. Sunn pest is an insect which feeds on wheat.

The new terms allow the wheat to be treated for the pest in the country of origin, where the insects are found, the official added.

Fines were also reduced for shipments that do not meet specifications on protein, dry gluten and the gluten index, the official said.

Also on Sunday, Jordan floated a tender to buy 100,000 tonnes of barley.

Bids are accepted until September 22 for shipping in February and March.

The barley reserve is over 500,000 tonnes and is sufficient for around nine months, the official said.

Jordan consumes around 55,000 tonnes of barley per month.